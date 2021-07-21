Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter steals the show with unbelievable rendition of Adele song She's just like her mum!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren't the only talented ones in their family as it turns out their daughter has inherited her famous mum's singer skills too.

While the couple usually keep their children off social media or protect their appearance with emojis, Dax couldn't help but make his daughter the star of his latest Instagram post - and we can see why.

The family were on a road trip with Dax at the wheel and one of his daughters - he shares Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with Frozen's Kristen - in the seat next to him.

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter has an amazing singing voice

As they whizzed down the windy road they sang their hearts out and Dax captioned the post: "Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required."

Only their music didn't sound unpleasant at all, in fact, his child proved she's got the vocal chops of her mum.

Kristen and Dax are proud parents to their two girls

The comments blew up as fans and famous friends cheered on the little girl and her rendition of Adele's, Hello. Josh Brolin wrote: "This is everything," and Katie Couric added: "OMG," alongside a heart emoji.

Dax's social media followers commented: "Love it. Enjoy every moment. They will be in college before u know it," and, "ummm…this is obviously one of the top three reasons to have a child. It's pretty hard to top car concerts with your biggest fan club. It's pretty hard to top car concerts with your biggest fan club."

They have some epic adventures with their children

Kristen and Dax recently shared another update on their family with a partially eclipsed photo of their girls.

In the image, their oldest was sitting on a quad bike and unexpectedly towing her sister in a little trailer behind.

"My job is complete as a father," Dax wrote. "Mission accomplished." Kristen also shared the photo on her Instagram stories and said she was sure this was his proudest moment yet.

