Catherine Zeta-Jones inundated with support from famous family following exciting news The Chicago actress is married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been soaking up the sun in Spain, and while there she announced some exciting news with her fans.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones does yoga in backless swimsuit onboard luxury yacht

Over the weekend, the Chicago actress took to Instagram to reveal a huge career update involving her homeware line, Casa Zeta-Jones.

Alongside a photo of herself modelling a grey tracksuit, the mother-of-two wrote: "I couldn't keep my secret any longer! @casazetajones. Activewear and Footwear launching tomorrow at 12pm est. I am so excited to show you all what I’ve been working on. See you tomorrow!!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare glimpse inside her walk-in closet

The following day, Catherine shared another post with further details. She wrote: "It's finally here! I am so excited to announce my latest projects for @casazetajones - Activewear and Vegan Sneakers!

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' new swimsuit video has some fans concerned

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones puts on leggy display inside extravagant bathroom

"Both of these collections are perfect for my ladies who want elegant comfort and versatility without sacrificing style.

"I hope you all love these collections as much as I have loved creating them! From my Casa to yours. Link in my bio to shop."

Catherine Zeta-Jones' proud husband Michael Douglas showed his support for her latest work news

Catherine's proud husband Michael Douglas then showed his support for his famous wife on social media, alongside a heartfelt post.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside huge garden of Majorca vacation home

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her beauty in ethereal white dress

The Hollywood actor wrote: "I could not be more proud of @catherinezetajones and her @casazetajones activewear and footwear collection.

"I have seen how hard she has worked on this brand and how much of her heart she has poured into this project! Click the link in my bio to check it out! #CasaZetaJones."

Catherine Zeta-Jones launched Casa Zeta-Jones in 2017

Catherine's fans were just as proud of the star, with many taking to congratulate her, while others expressed their excitement at the new collection.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' incredible Spanish home has breathtaking sea views - take a look

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention in a robe in kitchen photo

"I totally love this idea and they look amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "Love all of these – can't wait!" A third added: "Massive congratulations to you!"

Catherine has no doubt celebrated her latest collection while on holiday in Spain, where she has been staying with Michael and their children over the past few months.

The family held a low-key Fourth of July party at the beginning of the month, which was hosted in their sprawling garden at their Majorca mansion.

The Chicago actress has an incredibly supportive family

The incredible house boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas mark emotional family milestone

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils glam transformation - fans react

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and a direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

The family went to Spain shortly after Carys celebrated her 18th birthday, followed by her high school graduation.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.