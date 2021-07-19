Catherine Zeta-Jones displays endless legs in quirky swimsuit video during family vacation The Chicago actress is away with husband Michael Douglas and their children

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been soaking up the sun in Spain over the past few weeks – and she's making the most of every minute!

In her latest Instagram video from her vacation, the Chicago actress looked incredible dressed in a black swimsuit, as she paddled out to sea.

In the fun footage, the Hollywood star could be seen canoeing in the ocean, dressed in a stylish one-piece, which was accessorised with oversized shades and a protective life jacket.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off impressive yoga moves on luxury yacht

In the caption, the mother-of-two joked: "Paddling toward the end of the weekend! 'Once more unto the breach, dear friends' I always quote Shakespeare's Henry V when I am straddling a blow up paddle canoe….don't You?"

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "You are so beautiful," while another wrote: "You look incredible!" A third added: "This looks so much fun!"

Catherine has been at her vacation home in Majorca for the past few weeks, along with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys.

The family have marked several celebrations while over there, including Fourth of July, and Michael's Emmy nomination.

Most recently, Catherine revealed some exciting news of her own, announcing the release of her new activewear and footwear line for Casa Zeta-Jones.

The award-winning actress has been working hard on designing a collection for women looking for elegant and versatile pieces, including stylish vegan sneakers.

Michael was incredibly proud of his wife, and took to his own Instagram account to pay a public tribute to her following the news.

He wrote: "I could not be more proud of @catherinezetajones and her @casazetajones activewear and footwear collection.

"I have seen how hard she has worked on this brand and how much of her heart she has poured into this project! Click the link in my bio to check it out! #CasaZetaJones."

Catherine and Michael look to be having the time of their life out in Spain, and have the most beautiful vacation home.

The house boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and a direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

The family went to Spain shortly after Carys celebrated her 18th birthday, followed by her high school graduation.

