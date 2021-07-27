Rebel Wilson brings the dance moves in halter-top dress as she hits big milestone The ten million shuffle

Rebel Wilson has solidified herself as a social media celebrity, someone who constantly keeps fans delighted with her amazing pictures and brilliant sense of humor.

The star hit a much bigger milestone recently that she celebrated by showing off some of her pretty stellar dance moves.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson raps along to Kris Kross

The actress shared a series of posts on her Instagram from filming a specific scene for her upcoming movie, Senior Year, the graduation scene.

She wore a red, purple, and white halter top dress that flowed about her legs impressively as she moved around in several small videos, going through choreographed dance routines and jumping for joy.

Rebel used the pictures as a way to commemorate hitting a big social media milestone, that being reaching the ten million mark on her Instagram account.

Rebel celebrated an Instagram milestone the best way she knew how: a graduation

"Ummmmm 10 million followers! Whoa baby! Sending love to all you guys and just know I'm working my ass off to bring you some really fun QUALITY entertainment," she wrote in the caption.

Many of her famous followers congratulated her on hitting the milestone, with Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp commenting, "Congrats babeh!!!" and Senior Year co-star Angourie Rice writing, "absolute FIRE!!!"

Her fans were also equally as excited for the actress, writing in the comments, "I love you Ms Wilson !!" and, "Congratulations!! Well deserved, I'm in love with you."

Many were also pumped by the snippets she shared, with one fan writing, "CAN. NOT. WAIT. for this movie!! Looks like sooo much fun!"

The star's behind-the-scenes clips have become very popular among her fans

Rebel has been consistently building excitement for the movie, and a lot of that can be attributed to the many fun videos she's shared dancing with the rest of the cast and crew.

She recently shared another one from the filming of the movie, where she and her fellow cast members posed and showed off in their latex cheerleading outfits while being sprayed with money.

