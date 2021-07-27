Ginger Zee details remarkable recovery following unfortunate health crisis The Good Morning America star was not well

Even celebrities are prone to getting sick and Ginger Zee proved that recently when she updated fans with a health issue which did not sit well with her.

The GMA meteorologist looked stunning in a series of photos she shared on her Instagram but behind the glamour was a very different picture.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's terrifying wildfire video has fans seriously worried

Ginger posted her photos to thank her squad for making her look perfect despite feeling pretty grotty on the inside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee's bikini video is epic

In the snapshots, Ginger was at work even though hours earlier she had been struck down with a queasy condition.

Alongside the photos, the mom-of-one wrote: "#Merylized & #celinefied for @heartsofheroestv thanks to the whole crew & special addition @samwnek for making for a fruitful day.

READ: Ginger Zee and husband tease something magical in the best way

MORE: Ginger Zee's pool at her beautiful home is to die for

"I actually got food poisoning and was throwing up all morning… and look how SKILLED my team is at getting me looking right. @msmerylin @celineelisemua."

Ginger thanked her glam squad for making her feel human after being sick

Her fans rushed to lend their support and wrote: "Praying you're feeling better," and, "That’s awful! Happened to me once on a business trip. I lived on warm ginger ale & crackers. Now I always travel with Pepto, just in case."

MORE: Ginger Zee's swimsuit malfunction is so relatable

MORE: Ginger Zee's quirky bikini video has to be seen to be believed

Thankfully, it appears Ginger has made a full recovery as she went on to share workout videos and photos of her back on set too.

Ginger made a full recovery and returned to the GMA set

Ginger has been in Lake Tahoe reporting recently but has returned to the Good Morning America studios in New York where she received a warm welcome from the team, including from Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts.

The reunion has been a long time coming as they've all been forced to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ginger only stepped back on set two weeks ago and it looks like it's been a whirlwind of weather duty ever since!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.