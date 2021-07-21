Ginger Zee stuns with hair transformation for sporting achievement The star is a huge basketball fan

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee is a massive sports fan, and so when the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA finals, she gave herself an epic hair transformation.

The star kept her locks long, but she added a "crown braid" to highlight the winning team – and she looked absolutely stunning.

In a caption to the post, she added: "Congrats to the @bucks First championship in 50 years. We went for a championship 'crown' braid to celebrate."

She added that her hair had been beautifully styled by Merilyn Mitchell, who posted an epic clip of her handling a bottle of hair spray, and Andrea Fairweather Bailey.

Much like us, Ginger's one million followers were swooning over the post, and they showered her with compliments over the bold new look.

One enthused: "Maybe one of my fave hairstyles of yours to date," and another added: "Love the braid!!!"

Ginger's hair left fans falling in love

It wasn't just Ginger's hair that got everyone talking, as many fans also loved her blue striped dress that looked perfect on her.

"Love your dress and side braid," complimented one, while a second commented: "I am loving your hair and outfit today! So pretty."

Ginger's looks often get her fans talking, and she turned up the heat in a gorgeous figure-flaunting dress on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old looked incredible rocking a multi-coloured striped frock in a variety of textures, which featured a round neck, short sleeves, and flared hem.

She accessorised with a pair of bright blue Alexandre Birman heels and her hair was styled in bouncy curls.

Ginger always rocks some stunning looks

Sharing a fun TikTok video on her Instagram, Ginger went from double denim to her head-turning ensemble in the blink of an eye.

Captioning the fun clip, she wrote: "Look what she made me do… @msmerylin @fairweatherfaces #studiofix #studio #backtotheoffice."

Ginger made her long-awaited return to the set of GMA last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The night before her big day, Ginger took to Instagram and wrote: "Having trouble falling asleep. Feels like the night before the first day of school. Because... I'll be back in the GMA studios tomorrow for the first time in almost a year and a half."

