Ginger Zee's return to the GMA studio has the best reaction from her co-hosts You've got to love the GMA crew

The Good Morning America crew certainly knows how to have fun and make the best of moments they're together, and no one knows that better than Ginger Zee.

The show's Chief Meteorologist made her way back to the GMA studio after a long break filming segments in Tahoe, California. And she was given an appropriately warm reception.

Ginger posted a picture from behind-the-scenes of the show at the studio, with her entire hair and makeup crew and production assistants with her.

She stood there in her dress, beaming for the camera, as she wrote in the caption, "Studio pics are a whole lot more fun when you get out of your solo basement …"

However, it was her co-hosts behind her who had the best reactions. Robin Roberts decided to camp it up by suddenly appearing in the frame with a pose that appeared mid-way through a karate chop.

Ginger's co-hosts had the best reaction to her GMA return

Michael Strahan on the other hand, presumably caught off-guard, simply looked at the camera with an annoyed face that read, "well, here we go again."

People in the comments section were thrilled to see the GMA crew back together once again, with Robin herself writing, "Wonderful to have you back in the studio!!"

A fan wrote, "love the ABC family," with another saying, "Love behind the scenes!!!" and a third writing, "Good to see you back and so energetic Ginger!"

The popular journalist officially made her return to the GMA studio almost two weeks ago, after months of reporting from home and on the field.

Ginger was given a round of applause when she officially returned to the GMA studio

She posted a clip of her in-person re-introduction to audiences from the show, captioning it with, "Back in my natural habitat … and it feels so good.

"Giant thanks to the engineers, the producers and crews and everyone who made this last 16 months possible. Staying safe, keeping others safe - it was all worth the wait. But look out world— weather and climate are coming at ya!"

