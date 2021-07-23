Ginger Zee's terrifying wildfire video has fans seriously worried The GMA meteorologist is away from home

Ginger Zee is currently on a Californian adventure in Lake Tahoe but she took time out from having fun to address something far more serious.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage of firefighters battling wildfires not far from where she currently is, and the video was terrifying.

Ginger shared the clip and wrote: "Having such a beautiful time here in Tahoe but ever aware of the battle happening just 45 miles to our south.

WATCH: Ginger Zee braves the elements for work

"Endless appreciation for firefighters as we highlight every Saturday on @heartsofheroestv — but this video says it all — @truckee_meadows_firefighters escaping the flames of the #tamarackfire #firefighters #heroes #drought swipe right to see the drought situation! Highest level since we started keeping records about 20 years ago."

Fans were shocked and scared by the remarkable video and she was flooded with comments urging her to keep safe and to say thank you to the firefighters.

Ginger shared the footage of brave firefighters battling the wildfires

"Wow, that looks frightening," wrote one of Ginger's social media followers and second said: "So sad I hope and pray that everyone will be safe," and a third added: "Please stay safe Ginger."

While the popular meteorologist wasn't in physical harm's way, she often is when she reports on the weather.

She recently had fans once again concerned during a fierce waterfront forecast.

Ginger has been reporting away from the GMA studios recently

Ginger was in Florida, covering the onset of Tropical Storm Elsa as it hit the Florida shores and continue upward.

The mom-of-two posted a clip of hers from the show, standing in the pouring rain in Florida's Madeira Beach, as the waves got choppier and lapped up at her while she reported to the camera.

Fans commented on Ginger braving the elements for what, to her, was probably just another day on the job. "Crazy weather. Be careful," one wrote and another added: "Oh my ginger. You and your crew be safe." A third added, "You absolutely need a raise!!"

