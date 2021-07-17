Ginger Zee's swimsuit malfunction is so relatable The GMA star had an oops moment

Good Morning America's favourite meteorologist should have seen this coming! Ginger Zee is a dab hand when it comes to anything weather related but even she couldn't escape the effects of the sun's powerful rays.

The TV star's husband, Ben Aaron, shared a snapshot of their fun pool party where his wife was taking a dip in the pool. Ginger was sporting a pretty bikini but she also showed off some pretty epic tan lines.

While Ben didn't point them out, they didn't go unnoticed by GInger who brought them up in her own Instagram stories post when she apologised for her swimsuit malfunction.

WATCH: Ginger Zee performs CPR on a frog

Given Ginger's recent weather chasing antics, it's perhaps not surprising that she has caught a little too much sun. She recently returned to her home state of Michigan where she reported from the piping hot sand dunes.

But it's not all hot, hot, hot as she's faced some pretty dire conditions too. In fact, the weather got so bad during one of her reports that her social media followers were concerned for her safety.

Ginger apologised for her tan lines

Now that summer has arrived, Ginger is enjoying some more time at home with her family at their home where she recently made a startling discovery while in a bikini once more.

This time she had to put her veterinary skills to the test when she found a tiny frog in her impressive swimming pool - but it wasn't breathing.

Ginger's been getting some sun recently

Ginger attempted to perform CPR on the creature using her finger to push up and down on its body whilst it lay on its back on the edge of the pool.

As she performed the life-saving task, The Fray's How To Save A Life played in the background, with the lyrics of the song flashing up on the screen.

Sadly, the video cut out before it could show if Ginger actually managed to save the frog's life.

