As if Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, don't have enough on their plate, the much-loved parents-of-two want to add more fun to their lives.

The GMA meteorologist and TV personality had fans jumping for joy with their interaction on social media as they teased something magical.

Ben took to Instagram on Wednesday and used his good humour to hint at his own television show with a clip that got his wife excited too.

WATCH: Ginger Zee performs CPR on a frog

Ginger's beau showed off his dance moves in the footage which looked like the start of The Ben Aaron Show and he wrote: "Imagine the possibilities."

While the show is currently just a work of fiction, it's clearly something they're both rooting for as Ginger commented: "I'm lucky I get to see it every day but I know the world needs it."

This sparked a reaction from fans who mirrored Ginger's statement and plenty more who said that a Ben Aaron TV development would make their day.

Ginger's husband teased his own TV show - and she loved it

The couple have an amazing relationship packed with fun and Ben regularly showcases his silly side on social media.

He recently turned heads with a show-stopping makeover when he transformed himself into a drag queen with an over-the-top bouffant wig and dramatic makeup.

Ben's glam appearance was for a stint on his morning news show on TV station, PIX11, but he doesn't just ramp up the fun for the television cameras.

Ginger and Ben share two sons

Even at home with his wife and two kids he's always ready for silliness and Ginger is game too. Earlier this year, Ben bravely posted a video of the Good Morning America star in the bedroom fast asleep and having a rather interesting dream.

She was filmed stroking her arm and hand as Ben pulled a series of quizzical faces alongside her.

He captioned it: "She’s back at it! What the heck are you dreaming about? @ginger_zee."

Remarkably, Ginger took the clip in her stride and even commented on Ben's post when she wrote: "I don’t remember but my ring says I had some good REM so that me [sic] for documenting that."

