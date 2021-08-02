Alex Rodriguez reflects on facing fears and not giving into peer pressure after Jennifer Lopez split Great advice!

Alex Rodriguez has shared a lesson on facing your fears - and how you should never succumb to peer pressure.

Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance shared the funny video on Instagram, revealing that he had come to a cliff on his holiday "five days in a row" but had not yet jumped off.

He then revealed that "today is the day, I'm jumping, let's go," before sharing a montage of other people jumping off the cliff alongside the song Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.

WATCH: Alex Rodriguez reflects on facing fears and not giving into peer pressure in fun Insta video

But it then cut to Alex relaxing at the top of the cliff, as Otis Redding's Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay rang out - and the video then cut to Alex having a massage.

"We don't do peer pressure," he joked to the camera, revealing he would not be jumping off the cliff.

Alex was joined by pals Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric for the European trip, which saw them cruising around the Med, including Ibiza and Monaco.

Alex and Jennifer were together for four years and their children were incredibly close as they are similar ages. But the former couple shocked fans after announcing that they had decided to end their engagement.

They vowed to stay friends, telling fans via the Today show: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

While Alex appears to still be single, Jennifer has rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

The happy couple have been pictured on a number of occasions over the past few weeks, recently with Jennifer's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, as they dined at Nobu in Malibu.

