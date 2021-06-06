Alex Rodriguez shares photo from 'date' night – but it's not what you think! A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez announced their separation in April

Alex Rodriguez has been keeping his spirits up following his separation from Jennifer Lopez, and has been inundated with support from his friends and family.

And over the weekend, the sportsman enjoyed a night out with his friend, captioning the picture: "Saturday night date."

A-Rod has been spending quality time with his loved-ones of late, and was even pictured with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her partner Angel, along with his daughters Natasha and Ella, at a recent sports event.

VIDEO: Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together for good?

The former celebrity couple announced their split in a joint statement via the Today show in April.

Jennifer has since reportedly rekindled her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

The pair have been pictured together on a number of occasions over the past few weeks, most recently on Wednesday evening, where they were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood.

Alex Rodriguez shared a photo from his 'date' night

The photos - obtained by the Daily Mail – showed J-Lo's arms wrapped around Ben as they dined out at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant located in the plush Pendry hotel.

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004.

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

A-Rod with daughters Natasha and Ella

Ben has been spotted on several occasions visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home as well as her Florida residence.

Bennifer - as they were nicknamed during their relationship - also jetted off to Montana after a jaunt to the VAX Live concert together.

Last month, when Jennifer and Ben were pictured together for the first time in Montana,

J-Lo and Ben Affleck are rumoured to have got back together

A-Rod spoke out and didn't shy away from his opinion. The star was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway. "Go Yankees," he simply responded.

Alex famously played for the New York Yankees – a major rival to Ben’s beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Oscar winner is so devoted to the Red Sox that he once refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for Gone Girl, he later confirmed to the New York Times.

