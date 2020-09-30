Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme speaks out about relationship with dad Marc Anthony The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares twins Emme and Max with the award-winning singer

Jennifer Lopez took a back seat on Tuesday as it was her daughter Emme's time to shine! The pre-teen took part in several virtual interviews from her family's apartment in New York, to talk about her debut book, Lord Help Me.

Chatting from inside her and twin brother Max's bedroom, the 12-year-old opened up about her famous family to Entertainment Tonight, and gave a rare insight into her relationship with her mum and dad, Marc Anthony.

Calling Marc a "loving father," she added. "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot , and he's just a good person."

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's family have a dance party in their basement

Emme also had a lot of praise for her mum. "Well, my mom is just amazing," she said.

"She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme opened up about her bond with dad Marc Anthony

Earlier in the day, Emme had joined her mum on Today with Hoda & Jenna, where they spoke about her book, and their experiences singing together on the world's stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

Marc is incredibly proud of Emme - who is following in her parents' footsteps

Chatting to Hoda Kotb, Emme said: "It was scary, but when I got up there everything was fine."

Asked whether she was worried about protecting her daughter from the spotlight, J-Lo replied: "I'm not just worried about protecting her from the spotlight, I'm worried about protecting her from life.

Marc Anthony with his six children

"The things she's done are with mommy, they're just little, 30 second things. Yes the Super Bowl was huge, but it was a little thing and I was there to protect her, no matter what."

Emme is just as protective of her mum too. When asked about her daily prayers, which were the inspiration behind her book, she said: "I do pray for my mother.

Emme's debut book, Lord Help Me

"I usually pray before she does her show and stuff, because she can get hurt in many ways."

Jennifer praised her daughter, telling Hoda: "It's funny, I always say when I looked at Emme, and I'm sure every mom thinks this, I was like, 'I have an angel in my hand.'"

