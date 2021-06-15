Alex Rodriguez marks major achievement with ex-wife Cynthia amid Bennifer romance news A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez announced their separation in April

Alex Rodriguez has celebrated a personal achievement alongside his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The sports star took to Instagram over the weekend to share an upbeat post about his fitness journey.

Alex had taken part in the 54D nine-week workout programme, along with his family and friends, and he's never felt better!

VIDEO: Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together for good?

In a lengthy Instagram post, A-Rod explained: "54D - That's a wrap. Today I completed a nine-week journey with 22 of my classmates. I couldn’t be more proud.

"We took on this challenge together - with family, with @ARodCorp team members and friends."

The star then went on to explain more, noting that along with many of his friends, Cynthia and her partner Angel both "crushed it" when it came to the fitness mission.

Alex Rodriguez celebrated a new personal achievement with his ex-wife

He added: "The numbers are impressive but what it does for your mind and soul is priceless.

"The real transformation happens in your heart, in your soul, and in your spirit. The experience bonded us and made us better as a team.

"This journey reminded me of the power of honoring your commitments and staying disciplined and determined.

"It was gruelling and a difficult commitment to keep, basically every day for 6 weeks."

Alex with ex-wife Cynthia and their daughters Natasha and Ella

On the injuries he sustained, Al added: "I hurt my left calf. My right shoulder. My left rib cage. I was sore all over, even in places I didn’t even know you could be sore.

"Before this program, I was starting to think I am getting old. Now, I know I’m there already."

Wanting to inspire his fans, he added: "It's easy to give up. It's easy to quit. It's easy to complain.

Jennifer and Alex announced their separation in April

"But the best things don’t come easy.When you think of quitting, DON'T. Keep going. Keep moving forward. Stay calm and keep trying. Keep swinging. Keep believing. Big thanks to our coaches, who pushed us and made it possible: Luis, Alexis and Dany!!"

Alex's 54D workout programme no doubt helped keep his spirits up in the aftermath of his separation with Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple announced their split via the Today show in April, and J-Lo has since reportedly rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

