Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez seen partying with Ben Affleck's former flame A-Rod and JLo ended their engagement in April

There's a surprising new twist in the tale following the end of Jennifer Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez back in April.

In the weeks following their split, the singer has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, some 17 years after they first parted ways. And now Alex has been linked to one of Ben's former flames.

The former baseball star was spotted partying with Lindsay Shookus at her birthday party on Saturday in clips obtained by Page Six. The pair were seen in good spirits as they sat side-by-side at the Hampton's backyard get-together.

But Alex's representative has been quick to shut down romance rumours, telling the publication: "There's absolutely nothing there. They've been friends for 15 years."

Ben and Lindsay dated between 2017 and 2018

Ben and TV producer Lindsay were first romantically linked in July 2017 but ended their romance in August the following year.

Alex and Jennifer, meanwhile, were together for four years before ending their engagement. In a statement released at the time, they told fans: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

Jennifer and Alex were together for four years before their split

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Jennifer's rekindled romance with Ben seems to moving at a fast pace. The singer, who has been based permanently in Miami recently, is looking to move to LA to be closer to Ben, according to reports.

The singer recently rekindled her romance with Ben

The actor has already met Jennifer's two children with ex-husband Marc Antony. The couple tied the knot in 2004 – it was her third marriage – and split in 2014. Together they share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Ben is also a father. He has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel.