Alex Rodriguez celebrates love in joyous post following Jennifer Lopez split A-Rod and J-Lo announced their split in April

Alex Rodriguez has been spending quality time with his family following his separation from Jennifer Lopez earlier in the year.

The father-of-two regularly shares sweet photos on social media of himself with his daughters and he celebrated a very special occasion on Wednesday alongside his daughter Natasha.

Taking to Instagram, the sports star posted a selfie of the pair beaming as they posed outside in the street, alongside the message: "Happy last day of pride month everyone. Love is love."

Alex accompanied his message with a series of colourful love heart emojis.

The doting family man had earlier in the day shared pictures of himself with his daughters and their relatives enjoying a sit-down meal in the garden.

The upbeat photo showed everyone smiling at the table, and included A-Rod's ex-wife's youngest daughter, who is the half-sister of his children Natasha and Ella.

Alex Rodriguez celebrated Pride Month in an uplifting post alongside his daughter Natasha

"Family," he simply wrote alongside the picture.

Alex and Jennifer were together for four years and their children were incredibly close as they are similar ages.

The former couple shocked fans after announcing that they had decided to end their engagement.

A-Rod with his daughters Natasha and Ella and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

They vowed to stay friends, telling fans via the Today show: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

While Alex appears to still be single, Jennifer has rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

A-Rod has been spending quality time with his daughters following his split from Jennifer Lopez

The TV star, who has been based in Miami, is now looking to move to LA to be closer to Ben, according to reports.

The happy couple have been pictured on a number of occasions over the past few weeks, recently with Jennifer's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, as they dined at Nobu in Malibu.

