Miranda Lambert received an outpouring of love and support from her fans after she opened up about a surprising career move.

The country superstar took to her Instagram to share a snippet of her new music video for her first-ever remix.

Miranda thanked her brother Luke for giving her the "confidence" to put a dance spin on her song Tequila Does (Telemitry remix).

She penned: "Tequila Does (@Telemitry remix) is my first remix of any song in my whole career. I knew it was right up my brother @lukelambert’s alley so I sent it to him to see what he and his husband Marc thought.

"They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there."

She added: "It’s so much fun I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot a music video at my vintage trailer park?! It seemed perfect.

"And @reid_long was my first call to shoot this because he has filmed a lot of live stuff for us on the road and I knew it would feel a lot like that. Just capturing fun moments. I am so glad to have had my friends and family be part of it and we had a blast!"

Miranda's fans threw their support behind her first ever remix

Miranda's fans were quick to offer words of encouragement and praise her for breaking out of her musical comfort zone. One gushed: "So glad your brother & his hubby convinced you! Love the remix!! The vid is the cutest. I think my fav! Came out great!"

A second said: "I never knew I needed a Miranda Lambert dance remix until right now." A third added: "OMG!!!! I loved it!!! Super amazing. Thank you for doing this. It looked like so much fun. You have an amazing family, and super great friends. We love you so so much."

