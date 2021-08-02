Blake Shelton makes sweet revelation about life with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has shared intimate details of married life with wife Gwen Stefani, revealing that the pair spent time together in Oklahoma for a mini-moon where Gwen chose to do some gardening.

The two wed on 3 July on the country singer's ranch and have stayed there in the weeks since, with Blake admitting that the two "wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and go do something else, we just stayed there in Oklahoma and had some quiet time just she and I."

But he shared that it was "absolute heaven" for Gwen because she had planted zinnias and the unseasonal rainfall in the state has seen them blooming.

"This last spring, when we had time, we planted a few acres of just zinnias," he shared on Sirius XM’s The Highway.

"It was like, ‘This isn’t going to work, but we’ll try it'. "We had all this rain this year and there are acres of those things and so she is in absolute heaven with that and so she wouldn’t have wanted to leave anyway because she can literally just walk out there and stand in acres of those things and she loves it."

Gwen and Blake said 'I do' in a chapel he built as a declaration of his love to Gwen, with the beautiful bride choosing to wear two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang.

Gwen wore a stunning personalised veil

The wedding photographs have revealed the jaw-dropping building and its amazing views across the landscape.

The stars also posed here for their 2020 engagement, when Gwen showed off her huge engagement ring to the world.

The couple got engaged on Blake's idyllic ranch

Their wedding was so small, however, that Blake shared that some of his friends who were not invited had been left upset.

He joked to Storme Warren on the radio show: "So I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since. It's, 'Oh, oh yeah. I read y'all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?'

"You know, I was like, 'Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it, you know, it's not about you.'"

