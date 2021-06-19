Gwen Stefani had a sweet surprise for her "bestie" Blake Shelton on Friday – and his reaction was priceless!

The former No Doubt frontwoman treated her fiancé to an intimate party with his nearest and dearest to celebrate his 45th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Gwen shared a video of the moment Blake was left stunned after seeing his pals gathered in a back garden decorated with giant balloons.

As Blake made his way to the backdoor, he suddenly stopped as the crowd screamed "surprise", with a bemused Gwen standing behind her husband-to-be with a huge smile on her face.

Another hilarious clip showed Blake being serenaded by an actor dressed up as Superman – which proved to be a bigger hit with the kids than the birthday boy.

Gwen also posted a loved-up snap of her and Blake exchanging a kiss.

Gwen surprised Blake with a birthday party

Captioning the happy photos, she wrote: "Celebrating my besties b day today. Love u @blakeshelton #surprise #fiance #Gemini #2021 #june18 #favoritecountrysinger gx."

Her fans loved the intimate glimpse into the couple's "normal" lives, with one commenting: "I love that you called him your bestie. Happy Birthday sweet Blake!" A second said: "I love your cute lil humble party. You guys are so genuine."

A third added: "It’s amazing how normal this is. They’re real people and that’s why I love them so much. God bless genuine, good, loving people. Happy Birthday Blake! All the best."

Gwen and Blake sparked rumours they have already wed

The couple became engaged last October, but recently sparked rumours that they have already married after Gwen was spotted out wearing a massive diamond wedding-like band on her finger earlier this week.

The photos came just days after she shared a snap of herself at her bridal shower, with the caption: "SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."

The couple got engaged last October

The mum-of-three was joined by friends and family for the evening dinner party, with the singer taking to Instagram to reveal she was "kidnapped" by her mother.

"I'm getting married!" she exclaimed in the video. At the table were bunches of red and orange roses, and Gwen shared that she was feeling "blessed and loved."

She also shared a card from her family, which included a gift of "something old" - the program for her parent's wedding day - a wrapped gift which was "something new", and what appeared to be a necklace for "something borrowed" and "something blue".

