Gwen Stefani’s new husband Blake Shelton makes embarrassing faux pas post wedding

Gwen Stefani jokingly reminded husband Blake Shelton that they were married after he introduced her to the stage with her maiden name.

The pair took the stage on 15 July in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for an impromptu acoustic performance at the ranch Blake owns and where the pair wed on 3 July.

In a video, shot by a fan in attendance, Blake welcomed "Gwen Stefani" to the stage where they sang two of their songs, Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You.

This was also a cute moment, Blake was gushing about Gwen Stefani being in tishomingo and she said, “I thought it was Gwen Shelton now”. They were both so cute! 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cl5QDUCfQ1 — Paisley (@LoveFaithTruth1) July 16, 2021

But Gwen was quick to quip back: "I thought it was Gwen Shelton," leaving Blake and the audience in laughter.

The concert was a small warm-up before Blake goes out on tour with Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell for the Friends and Heroes Tour.

"I’ve got some shows coming up soon so I’m gonna be rehearsing today around 4 CT at @OleRed’s The Doghouse in Tishomingo. Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored. I repeat it’s only a rehearsal… It may not be good but at least it’s free!" he tweeted out earlier on Thursday.

Blake proposed to Gwen at his ranch

Gwen wore a simple white tank and blue jeans, paired with fringe cowboy boots, while Blake also kept it comfortable in jeans, a polo shirt, and boots, with a backwards baseball cap.

Gwen and Blake met while acting as judges on NBC show The Voice, and they said 'I do' in front of their closest family members at Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

Gwen shared this sweet snap from the big day

Blake even built his own chapel on the land as a declaration of his love to Gwen and that's where they tied the knot.

Gwen's three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, - whom she welcomed with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - attended their mother's wedding and she paid a heartfelt tribute to them with a jaw-dropping veil embroidered with their names alongside Blake's.

