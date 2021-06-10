Blake Shelton admits fears Gwen Stefani was a 'rebound' following divorce The Voice coach was previously married to Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton has opened up about the beginnings of his and Gwen Stefani's relationship – admitting he feared they were using each other as a "rebound" following the end of their respective marriages.

The Voice coach split from his wife, Miranda Lambert, in 2015, the same year Gwen and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, ended their 13-year marriage.

That same year, Blake and Gwen began "seeing each other" while working together on his song, Go Ahead and Break My Heart.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Blake recalled how they both panicked they were using each other to get over their respective exes.

"I remember at that time we were just starting to see each other and we were both going through horrible breakups, divorces, horrible in that it was just sad.

"And there were times where Gwen and I would be like, 'Are we rebounding here? Is that what we're doing together? Because this makes no sense.' And so we would always have these conversations like, 'Oh yeah, we're just getting over our crap with each other.'"

Gwen and Blake got engaged in 2020

Blake soon realised though that Gwen – who he proposed to in 2020 – was more than just a rebound.

He added: "It was interesting because all of a sudden there was this girl that I was just starting to see and spend time with and that I was obviously crazy about."

Blake popped the question to the former No Doubt frontwoman in October last year at their Oklahoma ranch.

Appearing in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shortly after, Gwen opened up about the special moment, calling it "pretty magical".

The couple began dating in 2015

"I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew!" she said.

"He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I've got to tell you, I was like, 'What's happening with us?' It was on my mind, 'We've been together a long time now, what's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

She continued: "Out of nowhere, he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

