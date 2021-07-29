Gwen Stefani reveals name change after marriage to Blake Shelton – fans react The No Doubt singer wed Blake in July

Gwen Stefani appears to have made a major change following her marriage to Blake Shelton earlier this month.

The No Doubt singer and her husband dropped a huge hint that Gwen has legally taken Blake's surname during a performance on Tuesday.

MORE: Gwen Stefani melts hearts with youngest son after awkward encounter with ex Gavin Rossdale

Blake was performing with his band at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee when he was joined by his new bride – who looked gorgeous in a bridal white lace mini dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton discusses being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

During an instrumental of his song Happy Anywhere, Blake introduced his spouse to the crowd, calling her "Gwen Stefani Shelton", which drew huge cheers and screams from the adoring audience, with many sharing the moment in videos on Twitter.

The couple said 'I do' on Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, where he built his own chapel as a declaration of his love to Gwen.

The wedding photographs have revealed the jaw-dropping building and its amazing views across the landscape. The stars also posed here for their 2020 engagement – when Gwen showed off her huge engagement ring to the world.

MORE: Gwen Stefani’s new husband Blake Shelton makes embarrassing faux pas post wedding

SEE: Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

Fans roared as Blake introduced 'Gwen Stefani Shelton'

Gwen wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang. The first, a white strapless multi-layered tulle dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

Gwen's veil even had a touching tribute to her new husband and her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo, as it featured their names embroidered across the bottom.

The couple wed at the beginning of July

Fans were blown away by the gesture, with one writing at the time: "Oh gosh, the whole family is on that veil", and another added: "Awww the veil. I'm crying, this is so beautiful", while a third admitted: "That veil just killed me. Her look did not disappoint."

For the evening celebrations, the singer made a quick change, opting for a strapless mini dress with fishnet tights and white boots. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside the black and white picture.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.