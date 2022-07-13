Miranda Lambert pens heartfelt tribute after upsetting news that will affect ex Blake Shelton The country music singer will mark an anniversary

Miranda Lambert is currently enjoying a sunshine road trip with her husband Brendan McLoughlin - but her joy will be short-lived as she will soon face a heartbreaking day that will no doubt affect her ex-husband, Blake Shelton.

The country superstar took to Instagram last July to announce the sad death of her beloved dog Jessi, who she welcomed into the marital home she shared with Blake back in 2008.

Blake and Miranda were married for nearly five years but announced their split in 2015. She went on to marry Brendan in 2019, while Blake wed Gwen Stefani in July 2021.

With the first anniversary of Jessi's death almost upon her, it is likely she will pay another tribute to the pooch, as she did last year when she announced her sad death.

Sharing several sweet photos of Jessi and her other late pooch Waylon – who died in October 2020 – Miranda penned: "Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Jessi. I got to love her and be her mom for 13 1/2 years.

"I found her and her brother Waylon on the side of the road in Oklahoma in Jan 2008 in the middle of a sleet storm. They were 6 weeks old. My mom was in the truck with me and we were listening to the 'I am Jessi Colter' album. That’s how they got their names."

She continued: "We lost Waylon last October but we got to have Jessi just a little longer. But the truth is they belong together. They always have. I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time.

"Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge. We sent her off with the song 'Storms Never Last' from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck.

"I can’t put into words what a dog's love does to a heart. But if you have one you already know. "

Miranda signed off by thanking the veterinarians who took care of Jessi in her final moments.

She added: "A special thank you to the incredible team at @animaliawellness @vrsmtn for taking such good care of these two and all of our other fur babies.

"Y’all gave us extra years we wouldn’t have had with Jessi and Way and I’m so grateful. And to @sarahananney @julianentwig for being her other moms. It’s so hard to let them go but the love is worth it."

