Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new assistant is a Below Deck Med alum From yachtie to partying on yachts!

Jennifer Lopez's new assistant may be familiar to reality TV fans because it's none other than Lauren Cohen from Below Deck Med.

Fans recognised the former yachtie in a new TikTok video taken by a fan in Italy in late July.

In the video, a fan could be seen attempting to take a selfie as Jen and Ben Affleck wander through the streets of Capri, surrounded by bodyguards and assistants.

WATCH: Below Deck Med's Lauren Cohen is J-Lo's assistant

Lauren - wearing a wide-brimmed hat, maxi skirt and black crop top - carried several shopping bags and tried to stop the fan from taking the pictures, gently pushing her out of the way.

Lauren's Instagram is now private, but her bio reads: "Personal assistant, ex-Yachtie on Below Deck Med season 2.

"I’m not sure where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring."

Lauren was a stew on Below Deck Med

Kate Chastain - the head stew on Bravo show Below Deck, the original series - praised Lauren and said how "happy" she was for her ex-colleague.

"I really love Lauren Cohen. Actually, I met her through Chef Ben a few years ago, and she’s lovely. I’m so happy for her. She really is. I can see her doing very well at that job," Kate told Us Weekly.

Lauren was also pals with Ben Robinson, the chef on Below Deck, and Ben added: "I’m happy for her. She’s a good girl."

J-Lo and Ben went Insta official in July

Jen and Ben - also known as Bennifer - are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after J-Lo separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, and have been inseparable ever since.

The famous exes were previously engaged in 2002 but ended their romance in early 2004.

They went Instagram official in late July, with Jen celebrating her 52nd birthday by sharing a steamy kiss with Ben on a yacht.

The singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram of herself posing on the boat, but the final picture on the slideshow was Ben and Jen wrapped in each other's arms and kissing.

