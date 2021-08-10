Kate Garraway reveals the advice her dad gave to husband Derek before marrying her The couple married in 2005

Kate Garraway has revealed her father's all-important advice to her husband Derek Draper before they tied the knot.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain this week, the host was speaking with Chairman of the British Olympic Association Sir Hugh Robertson who was forced to interrupt her mid-conversation.

MORE: Kate Garraway's 'nightmare flooding disaster' amid husband Derek's recovery revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals the sweet words husband Derek told her

Remembering what her father said many years ago, Kate reflected on how Derek was given the go-ahead to interrupt her at any given time. "Never apologise for interrupting me," Kate told her guest.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals fears of 'second pandemic' amid husband's ongoing health battle

READ: Kate Garraway reveals Derek Draper is 'unlikely to recover' in worrying update

"When Derek asked my dad for my hand in marriage, he said, 'I've got one tip for you. Don't wait for a pause. It won't come. Just plough on in there.'

"So don't worry, you always have to interrupt me." To which, Sir Hugh then told her: "Will you give Derek all our very best." She replied: "I will do, thank you very much indeed."

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

Over the past 17 months, Kate has been tending to her husband who spent one year in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. Derek has since returned home and requires round-the-clock care.

Last month, Kate revealed on Good Morning Britain that she is "desperate" for nurses to be rewarded following the sincere care they gave to Derek as she discussed the ongoing NHS pay rise row.

The 54-year-old met Derek, a former political advisor, in autumn 2004 after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV. They tied the knot in London on 10 September 2005, and are parents to two children; Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.