Kate Garraway reflects on husband Derek's brutal health battle after Dominic Cummings' claims

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway appeared slightly downbeat as she reflected on "how different things could be" for her husband Derek Draper on Thursday's show.

Her comments come after Dominic Cummings shocked the nation when he made a series of explosive claims about the mistakes made by the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked by colleague Susanna Reid how she felt when she heard the allegations, Kate admitted: "I spend a lot of time reflecting on how things might have been different, in lots of ways. Both in the government's handling of it, the scientific advice and the doctors' advice specifically to Derek. It was definitely confusing, wasn't it?"

Kate's world was turned upside down when her partner was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped.

She added: "Obviously, there were things that could have helped. Just as there were doctors who said we could have given this medication at this point, we now know it would have helped, but at the time we feared it might have killed him."

Kate's husband Derek has since returned home from hospital

During a seven-hour evidence session, Boris Johnson's former aide told a COVID inquiry that "tens of thousands of people died, who didn't need to die". He also told the committee, "when the public needed us most, the Government failed".

"I am quite generous to the government generally that they were looking at a situation and thinking, 'What is going to be the most harmful?'" continued Kate. "If, as Cummings said, Boris Johnson was more obsessed with the economy maybe he genuinely believed that was the biggest risk.

"It doesn't mean to say that things like planning for a pandemic and lockdown... that should have been something that was in place."

