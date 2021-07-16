Kate Garraway's 'nightmare flooding disaster' amid husband Derek's recovery revealed

Kate Garraway has revealed that part of her home has been flooded following the recent torrential rain parts of London experienced earlier this week. The latest disaster comes amid her husband Derek Draper's recovery from coronavirus.

Speaking about her ordeal on Friday's Good Morning Britain, the 54-year-old confessed it has been a "total nightmare and nuisance" as her garden was left underwater - just days before her son's pool birthday party.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals the sweet words husband Derek told her

"My weather week has been... I have lived the weather of the week, Alex," she told weatherman Alex Beresford. "Severe flooding in the storms on Monday night so woke up on Tuesday morning to find... we live on a hill - so you come in the door at one level and you go down the steps to the back garden.

"Everything underneath completely flooded. Completely flooded. Total nuisance. Total nightmare."

Luckily, Kate's close family members were on hand to help – including her father-in-law. "Thanks to Grandad, Derek's dad, and Auntie Di, we have managed to clear it all out," she added.

Of her son Billy's party, the mum-of-two remarked: "The only problem is that it's Billy's birthday tomorrow." To which, co-host Charlotte Hawkins remarked: "Oh you've got some good weather which is lovely then?"

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

"Well, that's exactly what I thought, 'it's absolutely lovely, we've got good weather and it's going to be a paddling pool party,'" explained Kate. "The only problem is in the clear out we've thrown away the pool."

This incident comes as Kate and her family continue to aid Derek's recovery. Her world was turned upside down the 53-year-old was admitted to hospital in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped after he contracted the virus.

