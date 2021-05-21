Kate Garraway reveals she underwent same EMDR therapy as Prince Harry following 'traumatic' year The GMB host opened up about Prince harry's new documentary The Me You Can't See

Kate Garraway has opened up about her traumatic year which saw her take the same EMDR therapy as Prince Harry. Speaking about his new mental health series, The Me You Can't See, the Good Morning Britain presenter touched upon the same therapy with co-host Ranvir Singh and Dr Amir Khan.

"It's called Eye Movement Desentisiation Reprocessing, a bit of a mouthful, I have actually had a little bit of this," she explained on Friday.

WATCH: Official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's new mental health series

"It's not a million miles away from from Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, processes like this... Less to do with therapy where you talk about your childhood, it's more practical."

EMDR therapy, known as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy, is an interactive psychotherapy technique used to relieve psychological stress. It is an effective treatment for trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

A number of techniques are used - including stimulation of eye movements or hand tapping.

Kate's husband Derek returned home from hospital last month

Kate's world was turned upside down when her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped.

Meanwhile, in a clip from the Apple TV+ documentary, Harry can be seen tapping his chest during an on-screen session – a treatment he says he's had for "four of five years".

Dr Amir explained: "People generally when they have had traumatic life experiences have a tendency to bury it away in their minds, and in their brains, and it stops them from healing.

"They then get things like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and what this therapy aims to do is unlock some of that."

Prince Harry spoke about his therapy with Oprah

He added: "What we have seen there is Harry using external stimulus by tapping on his shoulder, and therapist will ask the patient to focus on a traumatic memory, and while they are doing that they will either move their eyes very quickly following their hands, or use external stimulus like tapping.

"The idea is the external stimulus stimulates the brain to process that memory and replace the emotions associated with that memory, it could be horror, depression or anxiety."

