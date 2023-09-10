Kate Garraway sparkles in embellished wedding dress in treasured photos with husband Derek

2023 will mark the third year that Kate Garraway and Derek Draper are celebrating their wedding anniversary since the former political advisor was hospitalised with the coronavirus.

Just months before Derek was placed in a medically induced coma in 2020, the couple had opened up about letting their teenage daughter Darcey plan a vow renewal on their 15th anniversary. "We’re going to have a second wedding and Darcey’s going to plan the whole thing. She's 13, so it could be very interesting," Kate told Prima magazine, adding: "I think she will probably want me to look like Kendall Jenner on the day which is going to be tough."

WATCH: Kate Garraway's reminisced about wedding with Derek Draper in emotional clip

The event sadly never took place, but the Good Morning Britain star has shared regular updates about Derek's health, the latest of which saw her admit at the NTAs: "He's doing alright. There's been no dramatic progress I'm afraid but we keep ploughing on."

Look back at their wedding day on 10 September 2005 – which included a surprise Strictly Come Dancing wedding guest – and how their relationship has "changed". Here's everything we know…

How did Kate Garraway and Derek Draper meet?

© Instagram Kate Garraway married Derek Draper on 10 September 2005

The TV star met Derek in the autumn of 2004 after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV.

They tied the knot in London on 10 September 2005 with one surprising wedding guest Kate wasn't expecting - Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole. Kate previously told The Times: "Hilariously, Brendan Cole was at the wedding, years before I did Strictly Come Dancing. I assumed he was someone’s boyfriend, but Derek had secretly been having dancing lessons with him.

"Derek is like that: when he wants to learn something, he studies it until he can do it perfectly."

Derek proposed for the second time after Kate left I'm A Celebrity in 2019

Derek proposed to Kate for the second time following her appearance on I'm A Celebrity in 2019. “It was a little bit out of the blue. He very sweetly said that while he was watching me in the jungle, he fell in love with me all over again. I don’t know why because I looked like death warmed up, honestly.

“When I headed over the bridge, he came with my engagement ring in his pocket. I’d left it with him to avoid it being damaged with fish guts and whatever might get hurled at me. He burst into tears, then got down on one knee just off camera around the corner and proposed in front of our kids Darcey and Billy, and said: ‘Let’s renew our wedding vows,'" she explained to her GMB co-stars.

© Getty The couple were due to renew their vows in 2020

In 2020, the couple had planned to renew their wedding vows for their 15th wedding anniversary but they were forced to spend it apart as Derek was unable to receive hospital visitors on that particular day. At the time, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime and we raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember. And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

What wedding dress did Kate Garraway wear?

Mum-of-two Kate hasn't revealed many details about her big day, but she has shared rare glimpses of her Caroline Castigliano wedding dress in a couple of throwback wedding photos. She wore a strapless gown with an embellished bodice, layering a fur-trimmed coat over the top to keep warm.

Kate wore her blonde hair in effortless curls and added a short veil. Meanwhile, Derek looked dapper in a classic black shirt, a crisp white shirt and a colour-pop purple tie.

What has Kate Garraway said about her marriage with Derek Draper?

Shortly before the National Television Awards in 2021, Kate shared a still from her Finding Derek documentary which showed footage of the pair on their wedding day back in 2005. After her win, Kate told HELLO! and other reporters backstage that Derek and their children Darcey and Billie were watching the show from home, and even shared a photo of her FaceTiming Derek later in the evening to tell him they had won.

Of their relationship milestone, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime, my mum and dad were on childcare duties overnight while I'm here and we and the children raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

© Facebook Kate forgot her wedding anniversary in 2018

Kate confessed to forgetting about their wedding anniversary in 2018 until she saw that Derek had posted a loving message to her on social media while she was on a night out at the TV Choice Awards. Derek wrote on Facebook: "Happy Anniversary to the smartest, kindest, sexiest gal I know. Love you x."

The Good Morning Britain host has discussed how helping to care for her husband has had an impact on their marriage, as well as his relationship with their two children.

"When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus. In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed," Kate told Good Housekeeping. "It’s the same for the children – they’re having to relearn the experience of being with their dad. And, of course, the biggest learning is for poor Derek."

© Instagram Derek is receiving care at home after being hospitalised with COVID-19

This is not the first time that the TV star has given fans an update on their changing relationship, which now involves a lot of trust. She told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, "I'm not sure that we've ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

"He puts huge trust in me. He just says, 'Whatever you think', which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, 'God, I hope I'm worthy of that trust'. But I've got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn't it?"

