Eamonn Holmes drives fans wild with surprise announcement

Eamonn Holmes has been working in television for years, so he's used to all kinds of surprises, but his fans can still be taken off guard.

And on Tuesday, the veteran presenter did just that when he announced that he was joining TikTok.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes thrills fans with surprise annoucement

In a brilliant video uploaded to Instagram, the star said: "Hello there, it's Eamonn Holmes the famous Irish broadcaster here.

"Lovely to see you. Now we're going to get even closer, because I have joined TikTok. I'm not sure what TikTok is, but apparently we're going to have some great craic on it."

He added: "If you put the… hashtag? Hashtag? #AskEamonn I will do my best, within realms, to answer the question that you put forward.

"So let's have some fun. Let's be interesting. Let's not be abusive. Let's do it!"

Eamonn joked around at the end of the clip

He then finished the video in an entertaining way, as he struggled to get TikTok's name right, in several instances referring to the platform as "TokTik".

Although Eamonn's surprise move shocked his followers, lots of them were happy that he was joining the platform.

One wrote: "Love this. Gooo Eamonn," and another added: "See you there, Eamonn."

And a third even had a suggestion for what the 61-year-old could get up to on the platform. "So fun! TikTok is the future. Will you be doing all the dances?"

Over the past few weeks, Eamonn has been giving advice through the hashtag #AskEamonn, and he recently impressed many when he spoke about how he dealt with stress and burnout.

The star has become an 'agony uncle' on social media

"There's no doubt about it, I work in the most stressful end of television production, and that is live TV," he explained.

"I think I get around it because I know my job and everyone else's job - I know what the floor manager is supposed to do, I know what the cameras do, the producers in the gallery...

"If you feel confident that you know everything that's happening, you're not sailing into the dark and the unprepared, you've briefed yourself [then you'll be fine].

"Don't trust anybody, trust yourself, prepare yourself. I'm constantly listening to the news, reading newspapers, picking up information… It can all pop up in my job. If you're prepared, you're going to be OK."

