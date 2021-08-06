Ruth Langsford shares must-see video of Eamonn Holmes dancing

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been back on our screens this week on This Morning, and it's clear that the presenting duo always have a great time when they're on.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals her top summer hack for hay fever sufferers - but divides fans

To show this, Ruth shared a behind-the-scenes look at the studio after they'd finished filming, and it even featured Eamonn having a small dance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares incredible video of husband Eamonn Holmes dancing

In the adorable clip - that we've still got on repeat - Eamonn did a small jig, but it was clear he was still suffering from his recent health issues, as he steadied himself with a crutch.

Ruth then panned the camera around the room, with the rest of the crew also dancing around. She then focused back on Eamonn, who had now incorporated his crutch into his moves.

"Thank for another great week gang," Ruth wrote.

Although Eamonn's injury might prevent him from competing on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, which is already announcing contestants, we've got our fingers crossed for next year!

Meanwhile, Ruth had a memorable stint on the show's fifteenth series, in which she danced alongside Anton du Beke.

The pair proved to be fan favourites, even if they didn't always win the judges around, and during their paso doble, the This Morning presenter fell onto her partner!

We can't stop watching Eamonn's dance

Ruth and Eamonn have been married for over ten years, and the popular couple frequently thrill fans with insights into their married life.

MORE: Ruth Langsford looks beautiful in blue in her slim-fit trousers and heels

MORE: Ruth Langsford hitting this major milestone is the motivation we didn't know we needed

But last week, Eamonn revealed that he and Ruth had been at loggerheads as the veteran television presenter had grown interested in getting a vintage muscle car.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "OK here's the problem… I have a big draw to 1970's American muscle cars but I've never had one. I'm coming close to changing that [heart emoji]."

The star then tagged his wife as he went on: "On the other hand @RuthieeL says if I put something like this on the driveway she's changing me… Does she have a point? Advice Tweeters please."

The couple have been married for over 10 years

The star's fans were divided on the best course of action to take, however. One suggested: "Eamonn, say you bought it for Ruth because she would look lovely in it!"

Another replied: "Simply rent a garage near you and put it there!" A third suggested: "Go for something sleek and electric instead Eamonn."

Another chimed in: "Buy it! Ruth is too much in love with you to leave you for buying a car! You should cook her a few meals and empty the dishwasher for a week and you will be back in the good books once you have bought it…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.