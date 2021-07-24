Eamonn Holmes has the sweetest message for fans after granddaughter's birth How sweet!

Earlier this week, Eamonn Holmes shared the joyous news that he had become a grandfather, as his eldest son, Declan, had had his first child with wife Jenny.

The star shared the news live on This Morning, and in his social media posts since fans have sent many congratulatory messages.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes has heartfelt message for fans following the birth of his granddaughter

On Saturday, Eamonn uploaded a clip to his Instagram thanking fans for the many sweet messages that they sent following the birth of Emelia.

The veteran presenter was in his car as he drove on the M25, listening to Tony Blackburn on the BBC Radio 2.

Addressing his fans, he said: "What I really wanted to say to you was so many of you have been in touch re the birth of my granddaughter, Emelia, through my son, Declan and his wife, Jenny.

"And I just wanted to say on behalf of me, on behalf of them and on behalf of the whole family, thank you very much indeed for the outpouring of love and affection."

He added: "It is amazing what happiness a new birth brings to people, so really appreciate that, thank you very much indeed."

Eamonn recorded a sweet message

After Eamonn's post, he continued to be inundated with pleasant messages, with one saying: "Have a good day sir, and congratulations on the birth of your granddaughter."

A second added: "Congratulations how wonderful a new baby makes everything," while a third said: "Awww, congratulations Eamonn and your lovely family on the birth of your first precious grandchild. They truly are the best gift."

Plenty of other fans hoped Eamonn would enjoy himself as he teased a "long and fun" day ahead for himself.

The 61-year-old thrilled fans earlier this week when he shared the first picture of his new granddaughter.

The black and white image sees Declan tenderly holding little Emelia to his chest and lovingly looking down at the newborn.

Eamonn shared a beautiful picture of his granddaughter

Eamonn wrote: "My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emelia. Welcome to The World Emelia. Just call me Papa."

When the presenter announced the news on This Morning, his wife, Ruth Langsford was also visibly thrilled with the family announcement, then asked her husband: "What are you going to be, Gramps, Grandad? Grumps we came up with but he wasn't too keen on that one!"

Eamonn then interjected with his trademark wit: "You see it surprises people, because people look at me and they think 'He's too young to be a grandad'. I've got people getting in touch with me about glamorous grandad competitions and all sorts of things like that."

