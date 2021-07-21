Eamonn Holmes is a proud new grandfather as he shares first photo of baby Emelia Congratulations to the This Morning star and his family!

Eamonn Holmes is on cloud nine since becoming a grandparent for the first time this week. And now the This Morning star has shared a beautiful family snapshot showing his son Declan cradling his baby daughter.

The black and white image sees Declan tenderly holding little Emelia to his chest and lovingly looking down at the newborn.

Eamonn, 61, wrote: "My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emelia. Welcome to The World Emelia. Just call me Papa."

Of course, his fans were quick to send messages of congratulations to the TV presenter with one writing: "Like father, like son! Welcome to this crazy world little one, thrive and grow."

Proud 'Papa' Eamonn shared a sweet snapshot of his newborn granddaughter

A second told the star: "Been eagerly awaiting this news Eamonn. Many, many congratulations to you all on the birth of beautiful little Emelia! Becoming a grandparent is the best feeling ever. A whole new chapter waiting to be written! Xxx."

Eamonn first revealed the happy news of Emelia's arrival on Tuesday's This Morning. Appearing alongside his wife, Ruth Langsford, the overjoyed father-of-four said: "They gave birth to Amelia, seven pounds and six ounces, so that's lovely. And that's the first grandchild, my mother's a great-grandmother now."

The TV star pictured with all four of his children

Ruth, who was also visibly thrilled with the family announcement, then asked her husband: "What are you going to be, Gramps, Grandad? Grumps we came up with but he wasn't too keen on that one!"

Eamonn then interjected with his trademark wit: "You see it surprises people, because people look at me and they think 'He's too young to be a grandad'. I've got people getting in touch with me about glamorous grandad competitions and all sorts of things like that."

The broadcaster then went onto explain that a friend of his is known as Papa. "I like Papa," added Ruth, "It's got a head of the family feel about it. Congratulations Declan and Jenny we can't wait to meet her."

