Ruth Langsford melted hearts after she gushed about her husband Eamonn Holmes on social media. The couple, who are currently presenting This Morning over the summer period, left viewers in stiches when they tried the famous Kiss Cam – something, Ruth later posted on Instagram.

Sharing the sweet clip, the 61-year-old remarked: "Caught on 'Kiss Cam' and he does this!! And this is why @eamonnholmes makes me laugh every day! @thismorning #kisscam #romance #fun #laughter #love."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's kiss cam fail with Eamonn Holmes

The footage showed Ruth going in for the kiss, while a hesitant Eamonn rebuked her advances and stick out his tongue instead.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with medical expert Doctor Amir Khan writing: "Love you two!" Candice Brown added: "You two [heart eyes emojis]."

One fan said: "A joy to watch you both on TV." Another post read: "Ha ha brilliant, love your sense of fun." One other person remarked: "Love you two, keeping it real."

Ruth and Eamonn are back on the This Morning sofa. They are stepping in for main hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for six weeks this summer.

The pair are back on This Morning

The TV couple have previously filled in for regular presenters Phillip and Holly every Friday and during school holidays – prior to this, they were last on the show during the Easter holidays.

Earlier this week, the stars announced some family joy as Eamonn became a grandparent for the first time. He shared a beautiful family snapshot showing his son Declan cradling his newborn baby daughter.

Eamonn, 61, wrote: "My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emelia. Welcome to The World Emelia. Just call me Papa."

