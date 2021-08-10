Avril Lavigne shares love for boyfriend Mod Sun in celebratory photos It's been that long already?

Avril Lavigne continues to mesmerize fans each and every time a nugget of her life drops on her social media.

And while fans eagerly await new music, the star did have something else to celebrate and share with them.

The Canadian pop-punk singer shared on her Instagram Stories some adorable clips of hers with her boyfriend, Mod Sun.

The two were on a picnic as they cozied up to each other, Avril taking a swig from her cup as he nuzzled up to her head. She even added his song Annoying to the clip.

She wrote "anniversary love" on the clip and tagged her boyfriend as she happily smiled for the camera. The Stories then ended with a selfie of the two romantically leaning into each other.

The two celebrated their anniversary with a picnic

Mod even shared the pictures on his own story, writing underneath one, "true love exists." While the pictures don't say how long of a relationship their anniversary marked, rumors about the duo started to swirl around February of this year.

The two first came together when they collaborated on the song Flames from his last album, which became one of his most successful singles and was Avril's first release of the year.

While their relationship has been quite low-key, they tend to frequently pop up on each other's social media and show off all the common interests they share as well.

The When You're Gone singer recently sparked another reaction when she posted a series of pictures from a shoot she did in a closet among several of her all-black outfits.

Avril and Mod sparked romance rumors soon after their collaboration, Flames

The cryptic caption for the post said it all, as she wrote, "I ignore all the warning signs…. Fall for you every time…"

Fans went wild over the shots, asking the singer about when she would be releasing new music and claiming that she continued to just look the same age all her life.

And the romance between her and her boyfriend continued there too as Mod, real name Derek Ryan Smith, commented, "Loveeeeeeeeee."

