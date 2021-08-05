Avril Lavigne shares the most adorable glimpse from inside her garden Those eyes, though

Avril Lavigne hasn't often taken fans inside her home and her private life, but the rare glimpses she does offer perfectly supplement the idea of the fun rocker-type that she is.

MORE: Avril Lavigne's almost unrecognizable comeback sends fans into a frenzy

The singer shared a video on her Instagram Stories from what looked like her garden, and it's (probably) guaranteed to make you aww and wish you were in her place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shares a moment from her garden

The singer posted the video from the garden in her California home, which you could see had a cobblestone pathway leading up to where she was standing, a huge lawn, and greenery all around.

The singer wore a white sleeveless top with a smiley on it and a chain, also showing off her tattoos in the video, which featured a light pink flower filter on it.

SEE: Avril Lavigne's new pictures spark major reaction and has all her fans saying one thing

However, the highlight of the clip was the bright-eyed husky that the singer adorably played with, smothering him with kisses and getting licks in return. "Husky love," she wrote on the clip.

The singer shared a moment with her husky from her garden

The last time the Keep Holding On singer offered a view into her home was when she made her TikTok debut with legendary skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

Avril shared pictures of her attempting to skateboard down a half-pipe as well as Tony did, only to fall off and get tended to by her partner, Mod Sun.

MORE: Avril Lavigne's new social media debut leaves fans feeling nostalgic

"I just posted my first @tiktok with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out," she wrote in the caption, which had her fans in complete Sk8er Boi frenzy.

The video came from her stunning Malibu mansion, which overlooks the water and features sprawling lawns. Not to mention the fact that her backyard has a full half-pipe.

Avril showed off her amazing skateboarding set-up in her first TikTok video

Her skateboarding skills have definitely picked up since then, though, considering she recently posted a clip of hers on her Instagram Story seamlessly riding down the coast in a cropped sweatshirt and feeling the sun.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.