Avril Lavigne's almost unrecognizable comeback sends fans into a frenzy

For all the fans clamoring for a return by 2000s pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne, the wait is over. Well, at least in some way.

While she didn't drop the long awaited album, she did take a step back into the music world and did it with a picture where fans could barely tell it was her.

Avril posted a couple of pictures to her Instagram posing with Willow Smith. And with the filter on the first picture of the two, fans almost couldn't recognize the duo.

The second picture featured the two with Travis Barker, posing in front of instruments right around Willow's concert celebrating the release of her new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

The two collaborated on a song together for the album with Travis called G R O W. "Congratulations @willowsmith on the release of your new album! Go check our new song 'G R O W' with @travisbarker," Avril captioned the pictures.

Avril's pictures with Willow excited fans about their collaboration

Her fans were more than ecstatic to see their favorite 2000s icon return to music in some form, with her first single since her collaboration with boyfriend Mod Sun earlier this year.

He commented with a, "Yessssss!" on the picture, while Willow replied with, "LOVE YOUU," sharing the pictures on her own social media.

Their fans reacted with comments like, "QUEEN COMING TO SAVE POP PUNK," and, "You’re amazing together!!! Love it." Several also left comments asking about when Avril would be releasing her own new album.

The singer teased new music with a picture of herself during a writing session

Willow's song with Avril has already become a popular fan favorite and as the album starts gaining more traction since its release last Friday, many have started hyping the Girlfriend singer's gradual return to music.

She recently posted a picture of hers in a recording booth, which drummed up a lot of excitement over new material to potentially come.

