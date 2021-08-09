Avril Lavigne's haunting new photos will leave you mesmerized Is this a sign?

Avril Lavigne has been keeping her fans on the edge of their seats for ages now with the promise of new music. And while she's had some guest verses on songs over the last few months, she hasn't released material of her own in a while.

She tapped into that frenzy with a new set of pictures she shared with her fans on Instagram, which sent them wild in anticipation.

The singer posted pictures from a photoshoot she did from her closet (suggested by the fact that she tagged the location as "Narnia"), surrounded by several of her outfits, all in black.

Avril herself wore a black top with safety pin detailing on it and a massive white skull on the side as she intensely stared right at the camera.

Her signature black eyeliner really popped through in the other photos as well, where she played with the clothes hanging above her and reached to the camera, also messing with her hair.

Avril's new photos had fans in a stir for sure

She cryptically captioned the set with, "I ignore all the warning signs…. Fall for you every time…," which many fans suspected to be lyrics from upcoming music.

And speaking of fans, they were driven into mania by the photos, not just because their favorite pop-punk icon looked like she seemingly never aged, but because it sparked hope of new material on the horizon.

"Stop playin drop the new album," one fan commented, with another stating matter-of-factly, "I NEED THIS ALBUM LIKE I NEED AIR," and a third saying, "QUEEEN!!!! BUT WHERE'S THE SINGLEEEEE????!"

Many others flooded the comments with compliments for the singer, with one follower writing, "OMGGGGG, you look so beautiful Queen," and a second saying, "ILY YOU'RE SO BEAUTIFUL!" You know you have dedicated fans when they write in all caps.

The singer's vague captions have been thought by fans to be song lyrics

The last time the My Happy Ending singer sparked this much of a reaction was when she shared photos from another shoot she did, this time in seemingly a bathroom or dressing room.

The caption for that was cryptic as well, reading, "'I don't want to say goodbye, let's meet up after we die'." Do we sense a trend here?

