Avril Lavigne has really been making her fans jealous with some of her recent glimpses of life from her home. And she's back at it again.

The singer shared a series of moments from when she took a trip to the beach that left us all wanting for a day in the water.

Avril recently posted a clip on her Instagram Story where she recorded herself at the beach during the stunning sundown hour, as the light shone in shades of orange and pink.

The water lapped up and cascaded behind her as she wore her hair up in a bun and popped down in a simple white vest.

She also shared a selfie of hers from there, followed by another clip of her walking on the sand towards the water.

Avril shared a selfie she took from the beach

Given that she stays so close to the coast, in her grand $7.8 million Malibu mansion, a trip to the beach seems like a given for days off or just to unwind.

The singer recently gave fans a peek at another part of her life at home, this time in the form of an adorable husky, who popped up again dutifully sitting on the grass right after her beach moments.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne's new social media debut leaves fans feeling nostalgic

But more dedicated fans are well aware of how close the My Happy Ending singer really is to the water, as they've seen it in several of the videos she's posted from home.

The pop-punk icon most recently did it when she filmed her very first TikTok video with skateboarding superstar Tony Hawk to her hit song Sk8er Boi, featuring the assistance of her boyfriend, Mod Sun.

The lovebirds celebrated their anniversary with a picnic

Avril and Mod celebrated a milestone in their relationship when they shared pictures of a picnic they took commemorating their anniversary. The romantic moments were also captured on the singer's Stories, and prove Avril really is having the time of her life nowadays.

