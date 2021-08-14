Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong shares romantic selfie with new boyfriend during dreamy break She has been enjoying a relaxing few days in the countryside

Lisa Armstrong has revealed that she has been enjoying a romantic break with her new boyfriend in the days following ex Ant McPartlin’s wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett,

MORE: Lisa Armstrong breaks silence over ex-husband Ant McPartlin’s wedding

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Strictly makeup artists shared a photo of herself with her electrician beau James Green as they returned from a relaxing few days at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

"Perfect few days…." she captioned the photo, and her followers wasted no time in showing their support for her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong reveals her beautiful bathroom

"Lisa you are looking amazing… So happy for you," one wrote. Another added: "Thought of you over the weekend. Glad to see you happy. Looks like you have a good one there."

MORE: Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett looks incredible in first wedding photos

MORE: Holly Willoughby breaks silence after missing Ant McPartlin's wedding

A third couldn't help but share a pun, writing: "You had definitely hit the Jack pot!"

Lisa and new beau Jack enjoyed a relaxing few days in countryside

Lisa, 44, and Jack, 38, reportedly got together just before the first national lockdown in early 2020 and it's clear that their relationship is going from strength to strength! Just last weekend, the couple enjoyed a staycation at a country house on the edge of Snowdonia, which Queen Victoria once visited herself.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's engagement ring for Anne-Marie cost 6x average salary

Their most recent trip comes nearly a week after Lisa's ex-husband Ant tied the knot with his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie. The pair wed at St Michael Church in Heckfield, Hampshire, on Saturday 7 August in front of family and friends, including Ant's close friend and TV partner Declan Donnelly, who served as the best man. Celebrity guests including Phillip Schofield and Cat Deeley were also in attendance.

Their nuptials come just four years after Ant and Lisa, who first met as teenagers, split. The former couple were together for 23 years in total and married for 12. The presenter proposed during a trip to Dubai in 2005, and they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Buckinghamshire a year later. They confirmed that they had split back in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.