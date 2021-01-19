Lisa Armstrong reacts to claims she's 'heartbroken' by Ant McPartlin's engagement The couple split in 2018 after 11 years of marriage

Lisa Armstrong has hit back at claims that she has been left heartbroken by news of Ant McPartlin's engagement. Lisa and Ant were married for 11 years before their split in January 2018, and it was revealed at the start of January that he is now engaged to his former personal assistant, Anne Marie Corbett.

On Monday, Lisa, 44, retweeted a photo of two contradictory magazine covers, one claiming she is "heartbroken" and the other referring to a "secret joy" helping her get over the news. She then responded to a number of messages from her fans addressing speculation about her reaction to the engagement.

"Laughable really! Ridiculous they care so much! I'm sure you’re just getting on with your life," one follower wrote. "Exactly, just made up rubbish… don't understand why they can't leave me alone!!! X," the Strictly makeup artist replied.

Another follower noted: "It's insane, we're in the middle of a global pandemic, children are going hungry and people are losing businesses and homes daily but they choose to pick at you about an ex. People's mental health is at an all time low, tomorrow they'll be #bekind again all over it." "Couldn't agree more, it's ridiculous," Lisa answered.

Lisa has responded to claims she is 'heartbroken' by Ant's engagement

And a third commented: "They say in one you are heartbroken the other full of joy!... I’ve followed you for years now and you are still a class act. Your make up is great too! Thank you for always answering every tweet etc too x."

Lisa was with Ant for 23 years before announcing their split in January 2018 after months of speculation.

Lisa and Ant were married for 11 years

At the time, Ant released a statement through his spokesperson which read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

