Lisa Armstrong breaks silence over ex-husband Ant McPartlin’s wedding

Although Lisa Armstrong has yet to publicly speak about her ex-husband Ant McPartlin’s wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett, which took place over the weekend, the make-up artist has liked several tweets referring to the couple’s nuptials.

READ: Ant McPartlin and fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett look loved-up at Wimbledon ahead of wedding

As fans sent their support to Lisa over the weekend, one person wrote: “Lisa you have been in my thoughts… true legend stay head high,” while another wrote: “Sending lots of love sweetheart, have a fabulous day!” Lisa also liked another tweet that seemed to joke about the weather on Ant and Anne-Marie’s big day, writing: “Terrible weather in Hampshire today.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong reveals her beautiful bathroom

Ant and Anne-Marie tied the knot at St Michael Church in Heckfield on Saturday in front of family and friends, including Ant's close friend and TV partner Declan Donnelly, who served as the best man. Celebrity guests including Phillip Schofield and Cat Deeley were also in attendance.

Ant remarried over the weekend

Ant and Anne-Marie were first pictured together in March 2018 before getting engaged in December 2020, when the presenter gave his bride-to-be a gorgeous four-carat diamond ring. Chatting about proposing over Christmas, Ant told Digital Spy: “It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely.”

MORE: Ant McPartlin's £6million love nest with girlfriend Anne-Marie is incredible

RELATED: Most popular royal wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more

Lisa has also moved on since splitting from the TV presenter and is in a relationship with James Green. Lisa was first pictured with her new man in photos published by The Sun back in 2020, and the pair have been loved up ever since!

Ant and Lisa split in 2018

Ant and Lisa were together for 23 years in total having met as teenagers. The presenter proposed during a trip to Dubai in 2005 and they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Buckinghamshire a year later. They confirmed that they had split back in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.