Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie's £200k engagement ring is seriously enchanting

Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett has been proudly sporting both her engagement and wedding rings since tying the knot with the I'm a Celebrity host on 7 August 2021 – and they're so sparkly.

SHOP: Seriously stunning diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

The couple's big day at St Michael Church in Heckfield took place just eight months after Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve 2020 with a jaw-dropping four-carat diamond ring. Worth an estimated £200,000, the mammoth rock features a large brilliant-cut diamond in the centre with a halo of diamonds around the edge and a pave band.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What would you do if you received an engagement ring you hated?

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds estimated that the ring could be worth £200,000, which is more than six times the average annual salary of £31,461.

He said: "A ring with a diamond of similar quality currently on our website is priced at £125,000. A traditional Mayfair jeweller might charge up to £200,000." Which is the same estimated value that The Sun gave for Pippa Middleton's dazzling engagement ring.

SEE: 23 spellbinding royal engagement rings: From Queen Camilla's heirloom to Princess Anne's vibrant rock

DISCOVER: How to buy the perfect engagement ring – 7 expert tips

Anne-Marie Corbett's engagement ring from Ant McPartlin is stunning

The couple's happy engagement news was announced in a statement made by the star's publicist, confirming that Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to say that the setting was "very romantic".

The Geordie star is notoriously private when it comes to his home life, however, her did previously make a rare comment about his and Anne-Marie's relationship.

READ: Meet Declan Donnelly's famous exes before marrying wife Ali

PERUSE: 11 sustainable & ethical engagement rings

The couple got married in August 2021

Speaking on I'm a Celebrity, Ant was asked by 2020 finalist Jordan North where his "happy place" was, to which Ant sweetly replied: "At home with my girlfriend and the kids." Jordan said back, "Oh, that's lovely!"

Just weeks after their engagement, the I'm A Celebrity host talked about getting down on one knee over Christmas 2020. He told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

MORE: Declan Donnelly's bride Ali Astall rocks elegant gown for 300-acre estate wedding – inside

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.