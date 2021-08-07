Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett looks incredible in first wedding photos The couple got engaged in December 2020

A huge congratulations to Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett who got married on Saturday! The couple tied the knot at St Michael Church in Heckfield in front of family and friends, including Ant's close friend and TV partner Declan Donnelly.

READ: Ant McPartlin and fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett look loved-up at Wimbledon ahead of wedding

Anne-Marie looked beautiful in a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress. The stunning silk one-shoulder gown featured a fitted corset, full skirt with train, and hand-embellished floral detail on the bodice and skirt.

The dress was created over the last few months by Suzanne’s very talented team, with each floral detail placed and hand-sewn individually.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

She teamed her dress with a cathedral-length raw-edged veil and a bouquet of purple and white flowers.

Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant, meanwhile, opted for a classic black tuxedo which he matched to his best man, Dec.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's £6million love nest with girlfriend Anne-Marie is incredible

RELATED: Most popular royal wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more

Ant and Anne-Marie exchanged vows on Saturday

Anne is Ant's former personal assistant, who worked for the same management company as Declan's wife Ali Astall for ten years.

The couple were first pictured together in March 2018 before getting engaged in December 2020, when the presenter gave his bride-to-be a gorgeous four-carat diamond ring. Estimated to be worth £200,000, the ring features a large brilliant-cut diamond in the centre with a halo of diamonds around the edge.

Anne-Marie wore a bespoke Suzanne Neville dress

Just weeks after their engagement, the I'm A Celebrity host talked about getting down on one knee over Christmas 2020. He told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

READ: 12 beautiful long-sleeved wedding dresses for the modern bride

Ant and his best man Dec wore matching tuxedos

It was thought that the pair may not tie the knot until 2022, since the pandemic has halted wedding plans over the past year. However, Ant was spotted shopping for wedding suits with his friends at Sir Tom Baker in central London in May, in pictures obtained by The Mirror.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.