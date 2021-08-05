Rumer Willis surprises fans with new look no one saw coming Demi Moore's daughter looked very different…

Rumer Willis surprised fans on Wednesday with a new facial feature that no one saw coming.

Demi Moore's daughter was playing around with some Instagram filters and shared the results of her 'transformation' on her Stories.

Wearing a baggy red T-shirt with her hair pulled up into a messy bun, Rumer looked so different sporting a huge dark mustache!

Clearly impressed with the results, Rumer smirked and pouted at the camera as she proudly showed off her temporary facial hair.

While fans were unable to comment, we imagine many would be saying the same thing – Rumer still looks gorgeous!

The 32-year-old's face isn't the only part of her to undergo some changes, her body has too.

Rumer pulled off her new look

Last month, the actress stunned fans with an incredible sunbathing photo, but many noticed that her extensive collection of tattoos are now drastically faded.

"How many tattoos have you had removed?!" one asked her. "I was just about to ask. How bad does it hurt lol," enquired another. A third remarked: "I was thinking the same thing."

Rumer's arms showed three fading tattoos, and one, in particular, was removed back in 2018 after she was left heartbroken.

Rumer has been having her tattoos lasered off

Following her Dancing With the Stars win alongside partner Val Chmerkovsky, Rumer got a design showing the pair dancing together but just three years later she began the process to get it removed after the dancer began dating fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.

The star has spoken before about the "awful" process of getting her 22 tattoos removed.

Back in 2018, she said at the AmfAR Gala in Beverly Hills: "It's awful, it's awful. I'm very lucky that a lot of my big ones were super light – but when people said that it hurt, I just had no idea.

"I just kind of had a moment where you know, I got a lot of them when I was very young and I'm lucky to live in a time where it's very accessible to be able to take them off. But, it just didn't feel like me anymore, so I just thought to change it up."

