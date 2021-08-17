Jessica Simpson wows fans in figure-flattering outfit alongside her children

Jessica Simpson is one hot mama and her latest photo proves it. The Dukes of Hazzard actress looked absolutely phenomenal in a figure-hugging outfit worn to watch her son, Ace, at a baseball game.

The mum-of-three took to Instagram with a photo alongside her daughters, Birdie and Maxwell, as they cheered on their brother from the sidelines.

Jessica didn't disappoint in the style stakes and looked amazing dressed in skinny jeans, a tight, brown bodysuit and heels.

Inside Jessica Simpson's incredible family garden

She wore oversized sunglasses and a thick belt which accentuated her tiny waist. She captioned the photo: "Watchin’ Ace pitch wearin’ paisleys and grubbin’ on pineapple pops #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE."

Fans loved her look and commented: "You look phenomenal," and, "you look amazing mama". Others urged her to reveal the secrets to her physique.

Her choice of clothing did, however, also raise eyebrows as many asked, "aren't you hot?" since Los Angeles is currently suffering a heatwave.

Jessica looked amazing!

Jessica worked with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to transform her body and lose 100lbs after the birth of her youngest child.

He revealed her healthy regime to E!: "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

Jessica has three children with her husband Eric Johnson

Instead Jessica - who weighed 240 pounds after Birdie's birth - walked up to 14,000 steps a day and worked out with a trainer three times a week.

Harley also encouraged Jessica to eat three, healthy, protein-filled meals, and two snacks per day. But allowed several cheat meals throughout the week, so she didn’t feel deprived.

The star also quit alcohol and admitted the decision was life-changing.

