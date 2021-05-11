Jessica Simpson's new swimsuit selfies are simply stunning The mum-of-three looked so happy

Jessica Simpson celebrated a very happy American Mother’s Day with her three adorable children on Sunday, and her photos caused quite the stir.

The fashion mogul, 40, was front and center in a selection of snapshots shared by her husband, Eric Johnson, on Instagram with several of them taken in their gorgeous swimming pool at their home.

Jessica wowed in a black swimsuit as she splashed around with her children, Birdie, two, Ace, seven and Maxwell, nine.

Eric had captioned the montage: "Happy Mothers Day, Jess! That was a really stellar day and weekend. I love you. You are beautiful."

Their fans couldn't have agreed more and rushed to compliment Jessica on her sun-soaked look and her sweet family.

"You always look so relaxed. Happy and full of smiles," wrote one, while another added: "Beautiful mama and beautiful children."

Jessica's husband shared several photos of their family for Mother's Day

Understandably, many commented on their incredible backdrop and marvelled at their impressive home too.

Jessica also took to social media to wish her own mum, Tina, a happy Mother's Day.

She posted a photo alongside Tina and her social media followers commented on their resemblance - paying close attention to their matching smiles!

Jessica and her mum have the same smile

Both women were beaming and fans noticed "they do the same thing with their tongues," as they smile.

"They look so alike," commented one, as a second said: "They smile the same."

Jessica's luscious lips got fans talking too as some fans asked what lip products she uses and others questioned if she'd had lip fillers.

However, the most common theme amongst her followers was how happy she looked - and we couldn't agree more!

