Jessica Simpson shares heartmelting picture of her daughter This is so sweet!

Jessica Simpson is a doting mom to three young children, and earlier this week, the star shared a picture of her eldest child Maxwell Drew, and it melted hearts.

In the adorable black-and-white snap, Maxwell, nine, was cuddling up with the family's pooch, Penny Lane.

Alongside Maxwell, Jessica is also mom to son Ace, seven, and daughter Birdie, two.

Jessica had a simple caption for her post, as she wrote: "Penny Lane & Maxi Drew," alongside a green heart emoji.

The picture even had an added adorability factor given that Penny Lane ended up resembling a shag rug with all her fur.

Fans were enamoured with the adorable snap, as one posted: "Aren't they the sweetest?"

A second said: "Beautiful pic! Puppy love," while a third commented: "So cute and adorable."

Fans fell in love with the adorable picture

Other fans simply flooded the comments section with heart emojis, and given how sweet the picture is, we can't blame them.

Maxwell turned nine last month, and in a post celebrating her birthday, the youngster was nearly towering over her mom – something that the Dukes of Hazzard star noted.

She wrote: "If any of you have read my memoir, OPEN BOOK, or my Amazon essay, TAKE THE LEAD, then you have a sense of my forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size)."

Raving about her oldest child, Jessica gushed: "She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet, empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes her one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh), she is a prolific writer of poem and songs, and she listens and trusts herself with confidence I admire."

Jessica is a mom of three

Concluding her tribute, she said: "The energy in a room shifts when she enters. Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

"Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space [for] everyone and everything. When I think about her I can't help but smile with all that I have, a happy smile is always inspired by her, the possessor of the most genuine, pretty, sometimes cheeky but always the purest of smiles ever to grin.

"My favorite hands to have and hold in prayer or just in life are hers, always my daughter. She loves you enough to be the person you have always wanted to be. I am constantly in awe of her resilience and grace, it is amazing indeed. I love her beyond measure. Happy belated (to Instagram) birthday Maxi!"

