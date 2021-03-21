Jessica Simpson celebrates daughter’s second birthday with show-stopping cake Fans are going wild over the adorable confection.

Jessica Simpson has no problem giving fans glimpses into her family life - and it was no different as her youngest daughter celebrated her second birthday.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson's never-before-seen family footage from inside her home sparks incredible fan reaction

The fashion mogul shared a sweet family photo on Instagram Saturday that showed her adorable daughter Birdie standing up on a wooden table blowing out an incredible animal-themed cake designed by L.A.-based baker Cakes by Claritza.

Jessica's daughter Birdie blew out her candles on an adorable animal-themed cake

The tiered cake had three animal faces on it - a pink winking pig at the top, complete with a bow on one of the pig’s ears, followed by two cows. There were also platters of decadent treats surrounding it.

“Our Birdie girl turned two yesterday and I can’t help but share this precious birthday wish-making moment that well all reveled in,” Jessica captioned the photo, which showed her and her husband Eric Johnson standing by their daughter’s side and cheering her on as she blew out her candles.

MORE: Jessica Simpson looks amazing in hot-pink suit for celebratory photo

“Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free-spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive, and way more independent than your mom,” the Irresistible songstress continued.

Birdie's birthday celebration started with colorful morning doughnuts

“You are knowingly the boss bird to us all,” she continued. “Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae.”

Fans and friends were quick to hit the comments to wish the little one a happy birthday, and many said the same thing. “She’s 2?!?!,” one wrote. “Two?! How did that happen? Happy Birthday Bridie,” another follower chimed in.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson is the perfect model for her flattering snake print cut-out swimsuit

Birdie’s cake wasn’t the only thing that got fans talking though. It was her precious sparkly birthday dress that matched her mom’s shimmery silver embellished look. Birdie blew out her candles wearing a silver sequined dress and a gold crown, and her mom rocked a dress topped with patterned silver strips that coordinated with her look.

Jessica wowed in a hot pink suit in another family photo

Jessica completed her ensemble with a pair of black-square rimmed orange shades and went on to reveal that Bridie’s birthday celebration started that morning with a sweet treat.

She shared another family photo that showed Birdie palming a colorful donut from Bridie’s Doughnuts topped with a number two candle. “We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast...DONUTS,” Jessica captioned it. “I can’t believe my baby is 2.”

They grow up so fast!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.