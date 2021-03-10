Jessica Simpson's never-before-seen family footage from inside her home sparks incredible fan reaction The star is a mum-of-three

Jessica Simpson has the most adorable little family and fans agree that her latest video is one of the cutest ever!

The mum-of-three starred in a sweet video in her bed with her two daughters, Birdie, almost two, and Maxwell, eight, and her youngest child left Jessica’s followers going gaga.

It was Jessica’s husband, Eric Johnson, who shared the at-home footage to pay tribute to the women in his life for International Women’s Day.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson's daughter steals the show in adorable family video

The video showed the three female family members snuggled in bed on a lazy weekend morning and Birdie chatting away was what sparked an amazing reaction from fans.

"Birdie's voice, OMG," wrote one, while another said: "Birdie speaking is adorable," and a third commented: "Birdie's voice is too much!"

Fans also couldn't help but notice how much her girls looked like her too and added: "They are Jessica's twins," and "those girls, so cute".

Jessica and Eric are proud parents to their three children

Eric - who also shares son Ace, seven, with his wife - paid the sweetest tribute to Jessica, Birdie and Maxwell, when he wrote:

"Jess Maxi Birdie I’m Grateful for you making every moment beautiful, hilarious, and cozy. You are such creative, strong, and loving women. I’m blessed to spend my life with you. You make me very happy all the time every day in every way. #internationalwomensday."

Jessica, 40, is happily married to the former NFL player. The couple started dating in May 2010 and announced their engagement in November that year.

Jessica's youngest child is almost two

The Dukes of Hazzard star, who was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2005, has previously opened up about her marriage with Eric.

"I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told Today's Matt Lauer. "I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high." Jessica added:

"Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

